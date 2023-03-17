Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,925. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.