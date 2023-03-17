Norway Savings Bank Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,511,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $98.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

