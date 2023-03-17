Norway Savings Bank Buys 325 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUSA stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,316. The stock has a market cap of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

