Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in CDW by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.03. The company had a trading volume of 286,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.73. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

