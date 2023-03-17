Norway Savings Bank Acquires 108 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $9.27 on Friday, hitting $381.84. 1,024,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.