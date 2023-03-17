Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.58

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as high as $37.52. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 39,897 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.