Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NFBK stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 104,202 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

