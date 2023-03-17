Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 5,396,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,420,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

