Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Nomura has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

