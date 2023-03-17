Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Nomura has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
