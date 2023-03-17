NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

NKE stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

