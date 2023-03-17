Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.24

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 326097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Trading Down 3.4 %

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

