New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.54.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.41 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

