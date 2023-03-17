New England Research & Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MPC opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

