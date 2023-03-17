New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

