Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. 136,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

