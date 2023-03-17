NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Sells $1,081,620.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 7,668,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

