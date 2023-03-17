Needham & Company LLC Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $149.67 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

