Nebulas Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $81,877.81 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00366422 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.10 or 0.26632852 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,883,175 coins and its circulating supply is 64,371,372 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.