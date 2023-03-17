NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.00 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $91.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00007772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00062580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92089582 USD and is down -10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $159,959,346.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

