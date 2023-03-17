NCR’s (NCR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.67. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NCR by 1,940.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NCR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.