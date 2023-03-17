NCR’s (NCR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR (NYSE:NCRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.67. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

NCR (NYSE:NCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NCR by 1,940.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NCR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

