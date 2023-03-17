Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 8,990 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.65 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

