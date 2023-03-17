Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.33 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

