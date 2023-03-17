Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NRP traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $65.72.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

