Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
NYSE NRP traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $65.72.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Stories
