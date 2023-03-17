National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.20

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.20 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.46), with a volume of 1840803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.30 ($1.47).
Separately, Liberum Capital lowered National Express Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.02. The company has a market capitalization of £733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.22.
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
