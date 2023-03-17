National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

National Bankshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NKSH traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

In other National Bankshares news, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 2,419 shares of company stock valued at $97,524 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

