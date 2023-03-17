Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 457,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

