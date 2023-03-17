NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 546,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,949. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

