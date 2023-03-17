NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.92%.
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
