My DeFi Pet Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $559,483.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.01260327 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.69 or 0.01548151 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,303 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

