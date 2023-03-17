Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 373,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.