Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
MLI traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 373,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
Mueller Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)
