MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $11.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $535.56. 371,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

