Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSI traded down $4.41 on Friday, hitting $264.17. 346,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,459. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

