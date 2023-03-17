Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as high as C$5.31. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 43,333 shares.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19. The company has a market cap of C$339.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,245.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,668,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,338,446.86. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,739. 66.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.