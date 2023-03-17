Morgan Stanley Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $120.65 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

