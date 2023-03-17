Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.88. The stock had a trading volume of 532,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.36.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.