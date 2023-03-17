Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $109,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

