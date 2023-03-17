Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $9.83 on Thursday, hitting $488.14. 281,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

