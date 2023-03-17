MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,908. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

