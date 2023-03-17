Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.49 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $151.30 or 0.00587902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $68.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00312231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00497096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,253,362 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

