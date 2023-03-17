Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $78.14 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $78.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $151.76 or 0.00566648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00309806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00073143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00495380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,253,681 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

