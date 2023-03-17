Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Increased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.29. 444,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,809. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

