Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.25. 245,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 321.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

