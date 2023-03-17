Mizuho Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $116.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.58.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
NYSE:SPG opened at $109.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Simon Property Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.
Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
