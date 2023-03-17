Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFGGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 950,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,201. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.