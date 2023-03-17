Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 950,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,201. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
