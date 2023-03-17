Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 950,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,201. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

