Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 396,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

