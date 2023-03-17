MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

