MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Moody’s stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.23 and its 200-day moving average is $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

