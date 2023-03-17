MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.