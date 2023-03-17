MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00368232 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.24 or 0.26764370 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,012,131 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

