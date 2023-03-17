Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $17.34

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $17.93. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 30,244 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

